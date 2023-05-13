CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,615 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in CBRE Group by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $73.10 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.63.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

