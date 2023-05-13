Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRL. Citigroup cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.73.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.07 and its 200-day moving average is $219.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

