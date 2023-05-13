Chase, Jr. Acquires 134 Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) insider Chase, Jr. purchased 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.50 per share, with a total value of $22,445.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 6.6 %

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnSuites Hospitality Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.