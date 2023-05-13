Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $33.95. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 310,968 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

CAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.