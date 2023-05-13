Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CHT stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

