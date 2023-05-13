Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $51,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $474.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $478.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

