CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE:CIR opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $618.89 million, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.37. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after buying an additional 275,749 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,370,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 676,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies.

