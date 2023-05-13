Citigroup Inc. Acquires 56,254 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $47,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after acquiring an additional 41,756 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Hershey by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hershey by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Hershey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,376,871. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

HSY stock opened at $274.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.14 and its 200-day moving average is $240.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

