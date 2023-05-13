Citigroup Inc. Buys 7,106 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AON worth $45,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,700,000 after acquiring an additional 54,044 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AON by 4,109.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AON by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $336.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.98 and its 200 day moving average is $308.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $338.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,889 shares of company stock valued at $25,180,755. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

