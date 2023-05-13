Citigroup Inc. Buys 7,166 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $51,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

