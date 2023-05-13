Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Amphenol worth $47,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $75.10 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

