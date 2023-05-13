Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,815 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Coterra Energy worth $46,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 92,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,369 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

