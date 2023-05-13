Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,220 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Aflac worth $48,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Aflac by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 304,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 77,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,195 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

