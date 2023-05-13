Citigroup Inc. Has $40.51 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 222,946 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $40,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

See Also

