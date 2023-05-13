Citigroup Inc. Has $43.68 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,195 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $43,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,783,000 after purchasing an additional 544,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277,997 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 894,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,208,000 after purchasing an additional 560,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

