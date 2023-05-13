Citigroup Inc. Has $48.11 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Halliburton worth $48,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.
Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $28.61 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.
