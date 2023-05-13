Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,815,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449,668 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.59% of Graphic Packaging worth $40,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

NYSE:GPK opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

