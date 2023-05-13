Citigroup Inc. Purchases 14,031 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of General Dynamics worth $52,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GD opened at $209.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

