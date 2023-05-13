Citigroup Inc. Purchases 16,254 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $43,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $228.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

