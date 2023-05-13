Citigroup Inc. Purchases 226,365 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,365 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $39,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $261.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.00.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $158.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.50. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

