Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286,786 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Marvell Technology worth $50,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of -211.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

