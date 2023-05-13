Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,185 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,061,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,185 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $46,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $56,666,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $66.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

