Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Citizens Bancshares Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CZBS opened at $34.75 on Friday. Citizens Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.
About Citizens Bancshares
