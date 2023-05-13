Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CZBS opened at $34.75 on Friday. Citizens Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

