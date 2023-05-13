Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Cognex worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $49.72 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock worth $290,525. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

