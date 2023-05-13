Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.11% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

