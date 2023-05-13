Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $82.00. The stock traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.75. 95,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 364,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMP. CL King dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 122.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 131,444 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $7,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.86%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

