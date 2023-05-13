Compugen (CGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Compugen has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 855.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 82.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,576 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Compugen by 200.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,763 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Compugen by 132.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 232,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.