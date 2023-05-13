Compugen (CGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Compugen Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of CGEN stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Compugen has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.
Institutional Trading of Compugen
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compugen (CGEN)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.