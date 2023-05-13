Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

