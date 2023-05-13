Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.75 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

