Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Stock Price Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $45.00. The company traded as low as $33.58 and last traded at $33.58. 19,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 137,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCSI. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consensus Cloud Solutions

In other news, CFO James C. Malone acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $152,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,752.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. On average, analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

