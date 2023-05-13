Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Approximately 257,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 400,518 shares.The stock last traded at $19.23 and had previously closed at $17.50.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corsair Gaming

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $90,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 196,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 98,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2,100.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 472,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $398.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.54 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

