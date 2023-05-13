CRISPR Therapeutics’ (CRSP) “Reiterates” Rating Reaffirmed at VNET Group

VNET Group reaffirmed their reiterates rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.58.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $86.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.