Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Steve Foots Acquires 3 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots purchased 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,744 ($85.10) per share, with a total value of £202.32 ($255.29).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($87.33), for a total transaction of £1,027,837.71 ($1,296,956.10).

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,794 ($85.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,862 ($73.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,521.83 ($94.91). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,640.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,770.32. The stock has a market cap of £9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,461.08, a PEG ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Croda International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 61 ($0.77) dividend. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 2,322.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($78.23) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($103.47) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($109.78) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,920 ($99.94).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

