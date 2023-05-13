Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,230 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $26,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.43 and a 1-year high of $193.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average of $134.96. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

