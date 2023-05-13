Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Shares of CCK opened at $82.02 on Friday. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,332,000 after purchasing an additional 410,225 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,471 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,645,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,247,000 after purchasing an additional 347,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

