D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,884 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

