Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. 456,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,034,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.58 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 696,530 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.