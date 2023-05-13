Daniel Sharp Acquires 210,000 Shares of Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC) Stock

Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC – Get Rating) insider Daniel Sharp bought 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$20,160.00 ($13,714.29).

Daniel Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Daniel Sharp acquired 590,000 shares of Alcidion Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$55,460.00 ($37,727.89).

Alcidion Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Alcidion Group Company Profile

Alcidion Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and licensing of healthcare software products in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers Miya Precision, a consolidated fast healthcare interoperability resource (FHIR) based platform to deliver smart healthcare; Smartpage, a smartphone and web-based system for hospital communication and task management to address the requirements of clinical and non-clinical users; Patientrack, a real-time patient monitoring and risk screening solution; Silverlink, a patient administration system; and ExtraMed, a clinical and patient flow management software.

