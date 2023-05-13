DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 224.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

