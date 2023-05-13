Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.