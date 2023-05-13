David J. Bernhardt Sells 3,315 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $57,183.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
NYSE:S opened at $17.57 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
