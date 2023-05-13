Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,631 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

