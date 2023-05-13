DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.78 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

DHI Group stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.53 million, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DHX has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,774,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,022,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

