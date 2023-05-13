Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Acquires 228 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,624 ($45.73) per share, with a total value of £8,262.72 ($10,426.15).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 236 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,508 ($44.26) per share, with a total value of £8,278.88 ($10,446.54).
- On Friday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 236 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,499 ($44.15) per share, with a total value of £8,257.64 ($10,419.74).
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,534.50 ($44.60) on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,363 ($42.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,973 ($50.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,616.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,633.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,265.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
