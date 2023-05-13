Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Acquires 228 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,624 ($45.73) per share, with a total value of £8,262.72 ($10,426.15).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 236 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,508 ($44.26) per share, with a total value of £8,278.88 ($10,446.54).

On Friday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 236 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,499 ($44.15) per share, with a total value of £8,257.64 ($10,419.74).

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,534.50 ($44.60) on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,363 ($42.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,973 ($50.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,616.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,633.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,265.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Diageo

DGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($53.00) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($56.78) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($53.00) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Investec raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($49.21) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($49.84) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,985.71 ($50.29).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

