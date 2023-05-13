Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 168,860 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $42,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.