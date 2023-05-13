Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up to $8.25

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $8.55. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 5,377,198 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,169,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 101,640 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 681,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 311,694 shares in the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,414,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $4,887,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,406,000.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

