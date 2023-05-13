Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Shares of D stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

