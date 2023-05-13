Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $450.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

