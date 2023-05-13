Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 2,033 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 37.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 777.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Stock Performance

BCS stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

