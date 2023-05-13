Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 513 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amphenol by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 330,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.